Donate hurricane relief items locally

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington News Journal and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce are partnering to serve as a local collection point for donations for Hurricane Ida victims.

Chamber members, local businesses, and members of the community are invited to drop off items at the Wilmington News Journal office at 1547 Rombach Ave, Wilmington, from Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Alternative delivery can be arranged by contacting Elizabeth Huber at 937-728-7141.

All donations will be delivered to Matthew 25 Ministries in Cincinnati. Matthew 25 Ministries’ work helps the poorest of the poor and disaster victims throughout the United States and around the world.

Matthew 25 is requesting donations of the following types of items to supplement existing supplies, for restocking during their response to the Hurricane Ida, and for future distributions:

• Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for Hurricane Ida Relief will be used for the purpose intended)

• Cases of bottled water (12- and 24-count)

• Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

• Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

• Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

• Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

• First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

You can also order items for hurricane relief from the Amazon wish list and have them shipped to the News Journal. Just go to: https://amzn.to/38y0bwg and at checkout make sure to select the News Journal for list item shipping. The list will be updated daily. Any amount is appreciated!

For questions, please contact Dessie Rogers at 937-728-7075 or info@wccchamber.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Black-and-Yellow-Clean-Emergency-Relief-Animated-Donation-Event-Poster.jpg