September is Recovery Month in Clinton County in accord with a Wednesday proclamation by the Board of Clinton County Commissioners. The observance focuses on recovering from drug or alcohol addiction. The proclamation states the more that individuals, families and friends understand addiction, the less stigma it carries which can help a person feel more comfortable seeking help. Joining county commissioners in the photo are staff with the Clinton County Common Pleas Court’s Community Supervision Department. From left are Commissioner Brenda Woods, James Crafton, Jeff Lemmons, Jessica Harrington, Brittany Patterson, Commissioner Mike McCarty, Brenda Harris, Amanda Gordley, Chief Probation Officer Duane Weyand, and Commissioner Kerry Steed.