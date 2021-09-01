Clinton-Massie school district receives $20K for school-based health center project

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $20,000 toward the upcoming Clinton-Massie School-Based Health Center project. Specifically, the funds will purchase office equipment and office supplies to support an ongoing mission to provide health care to the school and to the community. From left in the front row are Superintendent Matt Baker, District School Nurse Cindy Stenger, Cheryl Lewis, Tiffany Penewit, and District Treasurer Carrie Bir all of whom represent the recipient Clinton-Massie Local Schools; and in the back are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon, and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal