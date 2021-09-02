WHS connecting students to careers

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School offers students Career Connections — a course directly connected to workforce development and career readiness.

Taught by teachers Dillon Oney and Erin Henry, students taking this course have the opportunity to earn the Ohio Means Jobs Readiness Seal.

This course will also provide students with the opportunity to earn a 12-point credential in retail and customer service with the RISE Up program — the NRF Foundation training and credentialing program that provides foundational employability skills to help people land jobs and get promoted in retail and beyond.

And, students in Career Connections have the opportunity to apply their skills by managing and coordinating the Food Pantry program.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide educational experiences like this to our students,” said Principal Samantha Woodruff. “Our students will learn important retail industry fundamentals and become a specialist in customer service and sales. These credentials, along with the Ohio Means Job Readiness Seal, will provide our students with an advantage when pursuing careers after high school.

Teacher Dillon Oney added, “We are so proud of how our students are problem solving and working to help provide this service to our community while preparing them for their future careers.”

The class identified the skills necessary to work together and be able to provide a successful service for families. They identified communication, awareness, organization, trust, adaptability, and patience as key skills needed to be successful in this project.

Comments on the program and course from students include: Lee Lynch, who said, “I am enjoying learning about the career opportunities in retail”; Gage Davis, who said he is learning “the importance of working together as a team to provide a needed service for families; and Taije Walker, who said, “I enjoy doing something different and actively learning.”

For more information on the Ohio Means Jobs Readiness Seal, visit https://bit.ly/38yMPQg

For more on the ODE Industry-Recognized Credentials, visit https://bit.ly/2WCUryx

For more on RISE Up, visit https://bit.ly/3kJFd3g

From left are students Taija Walker and Lilly Jetter. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_IMG_9111.jpg From left are students Taija Walker and Lilly Jetter. Wilmington students are learning foundational employability skills for retail and more, including being a part of managing the Food Pantry program. From left are students Gage Davis and Lee Lynch. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_IMG_9146.jpg Wilmington students are learning foundational employability skills for retail and more, including being a part of managing the Food Pantry program. From left are students Gage Davis and Lee Lynch. Submitted photos