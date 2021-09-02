Wilmington PM Rotary welcomes Hale

WILMINGTON — Myron Hale, owner of Hale Home Inspection, LLC, recently presented to the Wilmington PM Rotary during their bi-weekly meetings held at TinCap Cidery.

Hale gave an in-depth presentation on the various problems home sellers and buyers can come across during their inspections. He highlighted several simple fixes to common problems that will bolster the success of a home seller before an inspection.

He opened Hale Home Inspection, LLC in the spring of 2020 and has completed over 100 inspections thus far. He is certified by InterNachi and is licensed by the state of Ohio for Home and Wood Destroying Insect (WDI) Inspections. He added he is committed to servicing the community, offering military and first responder discounts on home inspections.

Hale is currently employed by Hale Manufacturing as a CNC Machinist and also serves as the President of Main Street Wilmington.

The newly re-named Wilmington PM Rotary now meets over cider and craft beer instead of coffee, as the club recently moved from a morning club to an evening club. The club meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at TinCap Cidery on Sugartree Street. All are invited to learn more about the club.

Rotarian Marian Miller with guest Myron Hale.