Ohio new jobless claims up 5.5K

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 13,740 initial traditional unemployment claims last week — which was 5,558 more than the previous week — and 134,160 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,003 fewer than the previous week, the state announced Thursday.

The state’s residents filed 11,442 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 2,313 fewer than the previous week.

Initial claims include claims that have been flagged for potential fraud. Of the 11,442 initial PUA claims filed last week, 4,932 have been flagged for potential fraud.

All initial unemployment applications are thoroughly reviewed before they are either approved for payment or denied.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in July was 5.4%, while the national unemployment rate in July was also 5.4%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in July was 60.5%; the national labor force participation rate in July was 61.7%.

The latest unemployment numbers for the State of Ohio.