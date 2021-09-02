4 Blanchester educators awarded Wildcat Educational Grants

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Schools Foundation has been created to accept and expend funds in support of curricular and extra-curricular activities, grounds and facilities, and programs of the Blanchester Schools. Contributions are kept separate from school funds and may be earmarked for certain purposes for the enhancement of the schools.

This past spring, the Blanchester Schools Foundation awarded Wildcat Educational Grants to four educators. These grants were funded through the payroll deduction program and other donations.

The Wildcat Educational Grants were presented at the Opening Day Convocation for the Blanchester School District on August 18. Grant recipients are Jen Molitor, Sherry Simmerman, Sara Carruthers, and Kristy Laubernds.

Jen Molitor received a grant for a PBIS Library to promote problem solving and positive behavior.

Sherry Simmerman received a grant for a classroom library of high interest books for emerging readers.

Sara Curruthers received a grant for a Q-ball wireless microphone.

Kristy Laubernds grant was for the purchase of a “Caterpillars to Butterflies” project for 1st graders.

Contributions to the Blanchester Schools Foundation are tax-deductible, 501(c)(3), and may be made in several ways: Direct donations, memorial gifts, deferred gifts, or through rewards programs such as Kroger Community Rewards Program or Amazon Smile.

You may contact trustees@blanschoolsfoundation.org or visit www.blanschoolsfoudation.org .

From let are the Blanchester educators who were awarded grants: Jen Molitor, Sherry Simmerman, Sara Carruthers, and Kristy Laubernds. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_IMG_7418-1.jpg From let are the Blanchester educators who were awarded grants: Jen Molitor, Sherry Simmerman, Sara Carruthers, and Kristy Laubernds.