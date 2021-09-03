City council meets design-build team for wastewater plant project; new firefighters sworn in

WILMINGTON — Meet the design-build team for the city’s wastewater plant.

At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, officials were introduced to representatives from Wapakoneta-based Peterson Construction, plus Arcadis in Cincinnati and criteria engineer Kerry Hogan of Prime AE Group in Cincinnati.

The team will be responsible for the huge project to design and upgrade the wastewater treatment plant.

Hogan spoke to council and shared with them a schedule for the project that they’ve prepared.

“This schedule is the same schedule that we put together earlier this year, and we’ve been on track the entire time,” said Hogan.

He told council that city officials are relying on him to “minimize the risk to the City of Wilmington”; he advised that risk management is an important aspect of the planning.

In documents he presented to council, Hogan had a 21-page packet that highlighted the design criteria the team must meet.

“Everything from technical specs, contract requirements, design plans, and conceptual plans. Those are all in that 21-page document,” he said.

Council was told eight different design teams had applied had bid for the project. Present at the meeting from Peterson Construction were Rob Knaple, Vice President, Water/Wastewater Division and Senior Project Manager Mike Fritchie.

The reps from Peterson Construction shared a presentation about themselves, the company, and previous projects. Among the previous wastewater treatment plant projects they’ve worked on include Sugarcreek, Sabina, Greenfield, and they are currently working on one in Springfield.

They said Rodney Bailey of Waynesville, who has 31 years of experience, will be the field superintendent, and Brad Olson of Maineville, who has 28-years of experience, will serve as the design manager.

At a previous council meeting, Public Works Director Rick Schaffer said he expects construction of the new plant to occur in 2022 and 2023, with the hopes of it being open in January 2024.

Mayor John Stanforth, far right, swears in Aaron Horak, second from right, and Marque Jones II, second from left, who are accompanied by their respective wives, as they’re sworn in as Wilmington’s newest firefighters at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0192.jpg Mayor John Stanforth, far right, swears in Aaron Horak, second from right, and Marque Jones II, second from left, who are accompanied by their respective wives, as they’re sworn in as Wilmington’s newest firefighters at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. John Hamilton | News Journal Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, George Clinton Chapter, accept a proclamation made by Mayor John Stanforth commemorating Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0189.jpg Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, George Clinton Chapter, accept a proclamation made by Mayor John Stanforth commemorating Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23). John Hamilton | News Journal Wilmington Tax Commissioner Marque Jones, right, saw his son Marque II, right, get sworn in by Mayor John Stanforth at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0208.jpg Wilmington Tax Commissioner Marque Jones, right, saw his son Marque II, right, get sworn in by Mayor John Stanforth at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. John Hamilton | News Journal

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

