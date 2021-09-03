Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Chubby’s Pizza & Dairy Point, 604 N. Broadway St., Blanchester. Aug. 20. Critical: Food handler using bare hands to add toppings to sandwich. Sandwich was discarded; hands washed and gloves used. Person In Charge to train employees handling ready-to-eat foods and on glove use. Fly strips found hanging over warming cabinet. Fly control devices may only be used in non-food areas.

Thermometer to measure internal food temperatures unavailable. Pepper, sugar, etc. stored out of original packaging missing common name label. Boxes of food on floor of walk-in freezer. Handle of ice scoop found stored in ice. Food handlers not wearing hair restraints. Seal on door of pizza prep coolers is damaged. Light bulb nonworking above finishing prep area and in vent hood. Alterations/updates installed without approval from Health District and applicable approving agencies. Submit Plan Review documents ASAP (new pizza prep area and addition to facility to house new walk-in cooler, new equipment.)

Follow-up: TBD on Plan Review.

• Jen’s Deli, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 19. Critical: Ready-to-eat apples for box lunches not washed. Person In Charge stated fruit without peels will be washed or purchased pre-washed.

Thermometer missing in coffee upright cooler. Food handler not wearing a beard restraint to cover facial hair. Cardboard shipping containers (previously used with fresh produce) are being used to store disposable cups (mouth rim down). Disposable food supplies must be stored in clean condition and/or with storage capable of being cleaned/sanitized. Lid missing on trash receptacle in women’s restroom. Facility areas have clutter (rear room), old equipment, tools, etc.

• MacD’s Pub, 1400 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 18. Follow-up. ROP salmon fillets thawing in walk-in cooler did not have seal broken. ROP fish with label — indicating must be kept frozen until time of use — shall be removed from ROP environment to thaw. Boxes of food on floor of walk-in freezer. Chlorine sanitizer provided; however, linen-scented bleach is not an approved sanitizer. Kitchen exit door propped open. Exit door (back door) does not seal when closed. Floor tile missing/damaged in kitchen. Carpet has covered bar and register area; floor must be capable of being cleaned (non-absorbent material).

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 143 Fairway Drive, Wilmington. Aug. 18. Critical: Aioli sauce 44°F, mayo 46°F, grilled onions (grill station cooler). (Must be kept at 41°For below.) Person In Charge monitoring. Spray bottle with blue cleaner missing name label.

Food items missing labels (chili, cheese sauce, marinara, caesar dressing, white wine, etc.) Food handlers with beards/facial hair not wearing beard restraints. Floor paint worn in kitchen (sink, ice machine, etc.) Cove tile missing in bar area. Insulated frozen containers (for breading station) on floor in walk-in freezer.

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington. Aug. 19. Employees with facial hair in kitchen with no hair restraints. Towels are throughout the kitchen. Towels can only be used as wiping cloths and must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. Shelving unit by steam table has food debris, especially on bottom rack. In basement storage area, there is paint peeling on ceiling with metal pan underneath. (Possible water leak?)

• Snow Hill Country Club, 11093 SR 73, New Vienna. Aug. 19. Everything looks good. No violations at this time. Thank you.

• General Denver Hotel, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington. Aug. 19. Critical: marinara and chili 122-136°F (warmer). Product reheated. Corrected. Wet cloth stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected.

