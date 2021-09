The Blanchester Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the middle school cafeteria. It will include an executive session for “appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of an employee or official and reviewing negotiations”, “public participation of agenda items”, and business of the board including “quarantine guidance.”

