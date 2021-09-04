Police: 4 Akron officers injured in crash

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A driver was critically injured and four Akron officers were hurt when a car crashed into two police cruisers that had responded to a disabled vehicle over the weekend, authorities said.

Akron police said the officers were in the process of towing the disabled vehicle when the car slammed into the back of one of the marked police cruisers, which both had emergency lights on, just before 3 a.m. Saturday. The impact sent the cruiser into the police cruiser in front of it, police said..

Police said two officers were outside of the patrol car and at least one was struck by the car. Police said the other two officers were seated inside their cruiser.

Police said the 45-year-old car driver was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he was reported in critical condition. The officers were taken to City Hospital with injuries said to be non-life-threatening. Police said two have been with the department for three years and the other two were rookies on the job for less than a month.

Police said speed appeared to have been a contributing factor in the crash; it’s not yet known where drugs or alcohol played a part. All vehicles sustained major damage and were towed. The crash remains under investigation with charges pending, police said.