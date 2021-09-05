‘Till’ then: Tractor drive a rev-up to upcoming Corn Festival

A prelude to next weekend’s Clinton County Corn Festival took place early Sunday afternoon as tractors historic and newer from across Ohio of the Buckeye Allis Club paraded through Wilmington — with a WPD escort — then proceeded to the fairgrounds. The Corn Festival is this Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12. For a preview of the annual event and a brochure featuring the full schedule of events, see Wednesday’s News Journal. Also shown: Members of the McKay family gather around one of their historic tractors as the parading tractors pass by at High and Vine streets; also, more tractors are unloaded as the fairgrounds as festival preparation begins.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal