Reminder: Wilmington curbside recycling still suspended, set to resume Sept. 13

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington suspension of curbside pickup for recyclables due to necessary equipment maintenance continues through this week.

All other trash pickup services are continuing as normal.

Curbside recycling is expected to resume its regular schedule on Monday, Sept. 13.

The release stated that the city appreciates residents’ patience while the equipment is repaired and they return to full operations.

If citizens want to dispose of recyclables before service resumes, they can do so by taking their items to one of the drop-off locations managed by the Clinton County Solid Waste District. The Wilmington locations are at 1274 W. Main St. (next to Bill Marine Ford) and 1025 S. South St. (in the parking lot of Job and Family Services).

For questions regarding the trash pickup or recycling programs, please contact the Wilmington Sanitation Department at 937-382-6474.

For more information on recycling in Clinton County, visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/ForResidents/Individuals .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Wilmington-city-logo.jpg