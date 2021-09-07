Wilmington man dies in Greene County crash

BEAVERCREEK TWP. (Greene County) — A Wilmington area man died early Monday in an accident that occurred on Beaver Valley Road in Greene County.

At approximately 4:51 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, a 2013 Ford Edge SUV driven by James H. Eyler III, 43, of Wilmington, was traveling southbound on Beaver Valley Road. Eyler failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire, according to a news release from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Eyler died at the scene, stated the news release.

The crash closed Beaver Valley Road for about three hours.

The Xenia Post was assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Beavercreek Township Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation. The patrol reminds motorists to buckle up and continue to combat distracted driving.