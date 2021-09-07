Water meter connection to affect about 500

Western Water Company will turn on the master meter connections with Wilmington Water (located at Ahresty and SR 134 North) for 24 hours beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Users should not experience any lost of water service for this event, according to the Clinton County EMA.

This will serve approximately 500 customers on the following roads/areas: Cuba, Ireland, Champlain, SR 350, SR 134, Brown, Batson, Bradley Court, Leslie Court, Silver Creek, Berlin, Highland Court, Marion Court, Bethel Lane, The Knolls, Farmers, Pheasant, Fawn Lake, Orchard, Hawthorne, SR 68, Woods Edge Subdivision, Sycamore Glen Subdivision, Todds Ridge, and Deer Run.