NV Lions donate to Hope House

The New Vienna Lions Club met on Sept. 1 with guest speaker Sarah Martin from Hope House, a shelter for women and children in Wilmington. The New Vienna Lions donated $400 to Hope House. From left are New Vienna Lions Treasurer Charlie Martin, Sarah Martin and New Vienna Lions President Dr. Craig Stratford. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_NV-Lions.jpg The New Vienna Lions Club met on Sept. 1 with guest speaker Sarah Martin from Hope House, a shelter for women and children in Wilmington. The New Vienna Lions donated $400 to Hope House. From left are New Vienna Lions Treasurer Charlie Martin, Sarah Martin and New Vienna Lions President Dr. Craig Stratford. Submitted photo