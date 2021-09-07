CCHD: Clinton County climbs to 612 Active Cases of COVID; 3 deaths in past 2 weeks, 6 since late July

WILMINGTON – COVID-19 cases continue increasing rapidly throughout Southwest Ohio and Clinton County — which remains a “High” COVID transmission county — Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer said Tuesday.

Clinton County currently has 612 known Active Cases of the virus; on June 22, there were only 30 known Active Cases.

There have been 269 new known Active Cases in the last seven days, Walker-Bauer said.

Clinton County has recorded 4,784 cases of COVID-19, including 72 deaths, since the pandemic began, according to the state.

“The CCHD is sad to report that Clinton County has recorded three new COVID deaths in the past two weeks,” said Walker-Bauer. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and friends of these individuals.”

The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker listed Clinton County with a case rate of 640.96 cases per 100,000 population over of seven days.

CDC recommends facial coverings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in indoor environments in “High” transmission counties. The use of a facial covering adds another layer of protection for those not vaccinated, especially those under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for a COVID vaccination.

“Those individuals that are high risk from complications from COVID, and those who are caregivers of those at high risk, are strongly encouraged to use layered measures of protection,” said Terry Holten, M.D., Clinton County Health District Medical Director, “Facials coverings, staying home when ill, washing your hands and most importantly, get vaccinated to reduce this risk.”

Vaxx offered

Through the end of September, the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will continue hosting Walk-In Clinics for COVID vaccinations 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The Pfizer and Moderna brands of vaccine are currently available. Third doses are available to eligible immunocompromised individuals; please check with your medical provider to determine if you fall into this category.

More info

For the latest updates, follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#datatracker-home .