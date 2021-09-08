Kiwanis donates to WIC

The Xenia Kiwanis Club recently donated books to first-time parents who are using WIC (Women Infants & Children) services. The books include nursery rhymes for the children, along with important information about reading to children. They also include CHaD (Children Have an iDentity) stickers — an “old” First Family Project for first responders to note info about children in an accident. Shown is Wilmington Kiwanis Club President Kim Hiatt presenting a book to Danielle Grubb and Deliah Pritchett from the Clinton County Health Department, who work with WIC.

The Xenia Kiwanis Club recently donated books to first-time parents who are using WIC (Women Infants & Children) services. The books include nursery rhymes for the children, along with important information about reading to children. They also include CHaD (Children Have an iDentity) stickers — an “old” First Family Project for first responders to note info about children in an accident. Shown is Wilmington Kiwanis Club President Kim Hiatt presenting a book to Danielle Grubb and Deliah Pritchett from the Clinton County Health Department, who work with WIC. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_kiwanis-books.jpg The Xenia Kiwanis Club recently donated books to first-time parents who are using WIC (Women Infants & Children) services. The books include nursery rhymes for the children, along with important information about reading to children. They also include CHaD (Children Have an iDentity) stickers — an “old” First Family Project for first responders to note info about children in an accident. Shown is Wilmington Kiwanis Club President Kim Hiatt presenting a book to Danielle Grubb and Deliah Pritchett from the Clinton County Health Department, who work with WIC. Submitted photo