LOCAL BRIEFS: WCS board sets next meeting

WCS board sets meeting

Wilmington City School Board of Education regular meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 in the cafeteria at Holmes Elementary School, 1350 W. Truesdell St.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.