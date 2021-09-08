Clinton County Municipal Court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between August 30 and September 3:

• Dustin W. Snyder, 35, of Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs, 10 days jail (suspended). Charge amended from telephone harassment, no contact with victim, complete 8 hours community service, commit no further offense in Clinton County for two years, and placed on non-reporting probation. A charge of menace by stalking was dismissed.

• Trevor J. Smith-Lamer, no age listed, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs, 30 days jail (suspended), complete 8 hours community service, no further offense in Clinton County for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Nicole Hauptman, 33, of Wilmington, physical control, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs, 60 days in jail, ALS vacated, charge amended from OVI. A charge of no operator’s license and a charge of headlights required were dismissed.

• Timothy W. Fain, 48, of Aberdeen, reckless operation, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs, 30 days jail (suspended), charge was amended from OVI, two years of non-reporting probation, ALS vacated. A no tail light charge was dismissed.

• Raekell Howard, 21, of Wilmington, theft, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs, no contact with victim, $100 restitution to victim. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Ronald G. Brooks, 34, no residence listed, theft, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs, 90 days jail, no contact with Walmart, pay restitution $38.84. A charge of trespassing was dismissed.

• Melissa J. Jacobs, 50, of Cincinnati, speeding 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs, case waived by defendant.

• Lisa L. Tucker, 53, of Wilmington, possessing a drug instrument, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Amanda A. Creamer, 45, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-operator’s license forfeiture, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Austin T. George, 22, of New Vienna, speeding 107 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs, case waived by defendant.

• William Day, 28, of Seaman, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. A fictitious registration charge was dismissed.

• Charles A. Barney, 30, of Blanchester, littering, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jerry W. Wilcher, 70, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs.

• Blake A. Haley, 39, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-operator’s license forfeiture, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Megan N. Nichols, 34, of Moraine, drug paraphernalia, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs, case waived by defendant.

• Brandyn M. Grubb, 20, of New Holland, Financial Responsibility Act (FRA) suspension, fined $250, assessed $160 court costs, case waived by defendant.

• Juliana G. Baron, 21, of Horsham, speeding 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs, case waived by defendant.

