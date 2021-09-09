Blanchester — Great Oaks Ag Department, FFA chapter welcome new educator/advisor

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester — Great Oaks Agriculture Department and FFA chapter welcomes its new Agriculture Educator and FFA advisor, Matthew Younker.

He graduated in Wilmington High School in 2017 and from Wilmington College in May 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture and Education.

Younker’s desire to become an Agriculture Educator is from his experience in FFA. “FFA was important in developing me into the person I am today,” he said.

One of his goals is to provide his students with similar opportunities, developing them into leaders and well-rounded individuals.

During his time in 4-H and FFA, Younker showed sheep, swine, goats, beef cattle and poultry at the Clinton County Fair and the Ohio State Fair, and on a national level.

In the future, Younker would like to: see the Blanchester – Great Oaks FFA’s member participation increase; see the members competing in more Career Development Events CDE’s); and have retention maintained of the enrolled students in agriculture classes.

In his free time, he enjoys hunting and fishing, and helping 4-H and FFA members with their livestock projects.

