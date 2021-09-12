Clinton County Quilters hold show at Corn Festival

One quilt display space contained this eye-catching colony of penguins. A sign indicated the penguins will all be donated to Shriners Hospital after the quilt show.

The theme for the quilt show was “Winter Wonderland” and penguins were among the more frequent figures used in connection with the theme.

Even a penguin can find ice-skating difficult.

Clinton County Quilters member Norma Hasz, left, was judge for the youth quilt contest. Avery Hart, right, is the girl whose handiwork is being critiqued. Hasz would offer comments and ask questions of the participants.

Clinton County Quilters member Donna Burgan is doing hand wool applique during the quilt show partly as a demonstration, but also because quilters have a hard time sitting still without keeping their hands busy, she said.

THE NEXT GENERATION OF QUILT ARTISANS: In a first-time judging of youth-made (17 and under) quilt entries, these three young participants earned top recognition. From left are Anabelle McGriff who placed 2nd, Avery Hart who placed 1st, and Marli Pirman who placed 3rd. Other youth participants included Taylynn Spurlock, Layni Ann Hutchinson, Addison McCully, Lillie Knoch and Aliah Knoch.

Clinton County Quilters guild members annually make and donate Hero Quilts to honor veterans for their service. Five honorees (or someone from their family) were present Saturday for this presentation photo, along with three members of the Wilmington American Legion Post 49 connected to the project. From left are Loretta McWhorter whose husband Larry is an honoree, honoree Jack Vest, Jack’s niece and an honoree Shelly Vest Knowles, Jack Rose of Post 49, honoree Jim Vest (fraternal twin brother of Jack), Charlie Shoemaker of Post 49, Tonya Jones who is a daughter of honoree Tom Shuttleworth, and Paul Butler of Post 49. Five additional quilts will also be given to other veterans this year.