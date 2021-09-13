Wilmington College starts 2021-22 school year with new academic leadership

WILMINGTON — The management of Wilmington College’s academic affairs area has a new look this year as two new senior administrators have come aboard and a longtime leader at the institution has assumed a new role.

Deanna D. Vatan started this summer as associate vice president for retention and student success (formerly knowns as associate vice president for academic affairs) and Dr. Kenn Patterson started in September as the new academic dean/dean of the faculty. Also, Dr. Erika Goodwin was promoted to the new role of provost.

WC President Trevor Bates expressed his enthusiasm for the new leadership team as the 2020-21 academic gets underway.

“I am convinced that the most important part of any organization’s success comes down to having great people to bring great goals and plans to life,” he said. “I am excited about the unique opportunity to bring together a new team of leaders who I am confident can work collaboratively within and beyond academic affairs to help Wilmington College advance our mission by realizing our strategic and operational goals!”

Vatan comes to WC from Mercy College of Ohio, where she served as assistant dean of student life and was responsible for the department’s strategic planning and day-to-day operations.

She is a doctoral candidate at the University of Kentucky studying toward a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership and holds a Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction from Pace University (NY) and a bachelor degrees in Latin education and political science from Bowling Green State University.

Prior to her position at Mercy, Vatan returned to her undergraduate alma mater, BGSU, where, over a dozen years, she held several positions culminating with serving as director of the Office of the Division of Student Affairs. She completed all coursework and primary exams for a Ph.D. in higher education administration. Vatan started her higher education career in student affairs positions at Alfred State and Pace universities in New York.

Patterson comes to WC from Luna Community College in New Mexico, where he served as interim president and, prior to that, as the institution’s vice president of instruction and student services. He was over both the academic affairs and student affairs areas.

Patterson has a doctorate in higher education and adult learning, a master’s degree in communication arts and bachelor degrees in speech communication and theatre. Patterson previously worked at Miles College and the University of Montevallo, both of which are in Alabama.

Goodwin is an alumna of Wilmington College who has worked as a faculty member and/or administrator for more than 25 years. She is a professor of athletic training and served as vice president for academic affairs from 2011 through 2020, interim president for the last six months of 2020 and chief of staff during the first six months of 2021.

The scope of areas under the provost includes academic affairs, athletics, retention and student success, external programs and student affairs.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Deanna-Vatan.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Erika-Goodwin.jpeg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Ken-Patterson.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_WC-GreenVertical-signONLY1.jpg