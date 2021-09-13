Clinton County Special Olympics set for Friday night

BLANCHESTER — The 2021 Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field Event is set for 7 p.m. Friday evening, Sept. 17 at Barbour Memorial Field behind Blanchester High School.

It should be a nice evening, so please come and support our athletes.

One athlete said their favorite part of Special Olympics is “the applause,” said Josh “Eddie” Atkins, Community Integration Coordinator/Special Olympics Coordinator for the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities at the Nike Center.

Concessions as well as local Clinton County Special Olympics items will be offered for sale — it will be cash only.