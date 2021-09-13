American Idol winner Laine Hardy free outdoor concert Friday night to celebrate WC’s 150th

WILMINGTON — American Idol Season 17 winner singer/guitarist Laine Hardy is coming to downtown Wilmington Friday for a free outdoor concert as Wilmington College celebrates its 150th anniversary

The 7 p.m. concert — part of the 2021 Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the Clinton County CVB — is Sept. 17 downtown on Main Street (note the location change from previous concerts).

A Louisiana native, Hardy has been busy touring this summer with country superstar Toby Keith at venues including The Hard Rock in Atlantic City, New Jersey to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut; and as headliner everywhere from Washington state and Montana to Georgia and Michigan.

Most recently, Hardy has appeared this month at the Bay City Country Festival in Michigan, the Greenville Country Music Fest in South Carolina and the night before he comes to Wilmington at the Monster Energy Outbreak tour in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Hardy won the 2019 American Idol finale with his performances of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home to Me”, Hank Williams’ “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” and Marc Broussard’s “Home” in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie.

