CLINTON COUNTY POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a subject for an alleged O.V.I. at the 300 block of East Locust Street at 9:33 p.m. on September 3. According to the report, police received a call from a citizen about a reckless operation. Drugs are suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a subject on an active warrant and for an alleged O.V.I. around South South and East Main Street at 10:26 p.m. on September 6. The report indicates alcohol was in use.

• Police arrested a subject on active warrants at the 300 block of South Wall Street at 7:15 a.m. on September 3. According to the report, while the suspect was in jail, police discovered a gram of suspected amphetamines/meth on them.

• At 6:36 p.m. on September 6, a 26-year-old female advised she was harassed by an acquaintance at her Southridge Avenue residence. No further details were listed.

• At 1:44 p.m. on September 6, police received a report of a theft occurring at a Woodland Drive residence. According to the report, a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla along with a wallet with $50 in cash were stolen. The suspect was known to the victim. Police seized marijuana, the report indicates.

• At 3:18 p.m. on September 3, police conducted a traffic stop at the 400 block of South Mulberry Street. According to the report, police seized a gram of suspected amphetamines/meth during the traffic stop.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

