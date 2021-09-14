GERMANTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a teenager is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 1 in juvenile court in an Ohio crash that killed four people, including a 23-month-old baby.

Court records indicate that the 16-year-old entered an admission, the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty plea, to four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, the Dayton Daily News reported.

A German Township crash report says the teenager was passing another car and caused the other vehicle’s right two tires to go off the road, sending it out of control and crossing the center line, where it was struck by an oncoming minivan, the paper said. Authorities said the teenager’s vehicle fled the scene.

Killed were 23-month-old Andrew Johnson and his mother, 26-year-old Ashley Mance of Germantown, as well as a mother and daughter in the minivan, 61-year-old Rebecca Roberts and 31-year-old Katie Roberts, also from Germantown. The minivan driver and a 7-year-old girl were injured.

Chief Joseph Andzik of the township police department told the paper that detectives and officers reviewed numerous surveillance videos from neighbors and businesses, and the case broke about a month after the crash when someone who knew the teen’s passenger contacted police.

“We wanted to give some kind of resolution to the families that were involved,” Andzik said.