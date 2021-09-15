Safety Day set at Cowan Lake

The Safety Day Event will be at the Cowan Lake State Park Campgrounds 10 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18. This event is open to the public.

Law enforcement, fire protection and life safety personnel will be present to educate park guests about their services to the community. A MedFlight helicopter is scheduled to land at 1 p.m., weather and scheduling permitting.

A raffle will be held with chances to win great prizes from local businesses. Cotton candy, snow cones and other goodies will be available at the Friends Cabin. Proceeds will go to Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Firetruck-Med.-Res..jpg A medevac helicopter is scheduled and fire, EMS and police personnel will be at Safety Day Saturday at Cowan Lake. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_MedFlight-Fire-Truck.jpg A medevac helicopter is scheduled and fire, EMS and police personnel will be at Safety Day Saturday at Cowan Lake. Submitted photos