Local Briefs: Safety Day at Cowan Lake; Community Action, law library set board meetings

Safety Day at Cowan Lake

A public Safety Day Event will be at the Cowan Lake State Park Campgrounds 10 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18.

Law enforcement, fire protection and life safety personnel will be present to educate park guests about their services to the community. A MedFlight helicopter is scheduled to land at 1 p.m., weather and scheduling permitting.

A raffle will be held with chances to win great prizes from local businesses. Cotton candy, snow cones and other goodies will be available at the Friends Cabin. Proceeds will go to Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park.

CAP to hold meeting

County Community Action Program, Inc. Board of Trustees meeting is at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22at the Clinton Common Community Room, 100 Commons Lane. This meeting is open to the public.

Law library sets meeting

A special law library resources board meeting will be held at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 in the Clinton County Law Library, Clinton County Courthouse 3rd Floor, 46 S. South St., Wilmington.