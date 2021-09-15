Wilmington Kiwanis Club celebrates 36th Annual Soccer Tournament

WILMINGTON — The weekend of Sept. 3-5 brought the 36th Annual Kiwanis Classic Soccer Tournament to Wilmington College.

A few changes had to be made due to COVID restrictions, but nonetheless the tournament was played. Colleges taking part this year were DePauw University and Manchester University, both from Indiana, The College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati, and Wilmington College.

DePauw ended up winning the tournament, with Wilmington taking second.

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington thanks Coach Alex Van der Sluijs and his team for coordinating this successful tournament.

Keith Gerritz, representing the Kiwanis Club, presents the plaque to coach Alex Van der Sluijs. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Keith-Alex-2021.jpg Keith Gerritz, representing the Kiwanis Club, presents the plaque to coach Alex Van der Sluijs. Submitted photo