State: New jobless claims way down for week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 8,834 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 4,675 fewer than the previous week. The state’s resident filed 124,433 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 6,185 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed Sept. 5-11 was 133,267.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in July was 5.4%. The national unemployment rate in July also was 5.4%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in July was 60.5%. The national labor force participation rate in July was 61.7%.