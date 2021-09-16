Local slates of candidates, issues set for November election: 14 issues, 76 candidates

WILMINGTON —The petitions are certified and the slates of candidates and issues throughout Clinton County are set for the Tuesday, November 2 general election.

Voter registration deadline is October 4 at the Clinton County Board of Elections office.

Early in-person voting begins the following day, October 5, at the Board of Elections, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Applications for absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 general election must be received by boards of elections by noon three days before a general election). Absentee ballots, returned in person or via a method other than U.S. Mail, must be received by the boards of elections by close of polls November 2.

On election day, November 2, polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Below is the list of candidates/issues certified by the board of elections:

— — — — —

ISSUES

Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren/Clinton Counties

• Renewal — 1 mill for 5 years for the purpose of current expenses

Clinton County Senior Services

• Renewal & Increase — Renewal of one and five-tenths (1.5) mills and an increase of eighty-five hundredths (0.85) mills for a total of two and thirty-five hundredths (2.35) mills for the purpose of providing or maintaining senior citizens services or facilities

Clinton County Combined Health District

• Renewal – Five-tenths (0.5) mill for 5 years for the purpose of providing funds to carry out health programs including child and senior citizens, control of communicable diseases, environmental health, health education, bioterrorism response, and AIDS education

Wilmington City School District

• Renewal – Annual income tax of one (1) percent on the school district income of individuals and of estates for the purpose of providing for current expenses and general on-going permanent improvements

City of Wilmington

• Additional – 1.0 mill continuous levy for the purpose of maintaining and operating a cemetery

Blanchester-Marion Township Joint Fire District

• Renewal – 3.55 mills for five years for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other medical services

Village of Blanchester

• Renewal – 3 mills for 5 years for the purpose of parks and recreation

Clinton Highland Joint Fire District

• Renewal – 4.3 mills for five years for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other medical services

Village of Midland

• Renewal – 3 mills for 5 years for the purpose of current expenses

Village of Midland

• Renewal – 1 mill for five years for the purpose of providing and maintaining police protection

Village of Port William

• Renewal – 1.4 mills for 5 years for the purpose of current operating expenses

Chester Township

• Renewal & Increase – Renewal of four and four tenths (4.4) mills and an increase of two and five-tenths (2.5) mills for a total of six and nine tenths (6.9) mills for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services

Washington Township

• Adoption of recommended zoning plan to extend the Clinton County Rural Zoning Resolution to Washington Township

Wayne Township

• Renewal – 1.0 mill for five years for the purpose of providing and maintaining a cemetery

— — — — —

CANDIDATES

Clinton County Municipal Court Judge

Mike Daugherty, Republican

City of Wilmington

Treasurer

Paul Fear, Republican

President of Council

Mark McKay, Republican

Council, At-Large

(3 seats available)

Michael Allbright, Democrat

Nick Eveland, Republican

Matt Purkey, Republican

Council, 1st Ward

Jonathan McKay, Republican

Council, 2nd Ward

Michael Snarr, Democrat

Council, 3rd Ward

William Liermann, Republican

Council, 4th Ward

Bob Osborn, Republican

Village of Blanchester

Village Council

(4 seats available)

Reilly Hopkins, Republican

James Constable, Independent

William Garner, Independent

Tyler McCollister, Independent

Joshua Parks, Independent

Board of Trustees of Public Affairs

James Bowling, Republican

Village of Clarksville

Village Council

(4 seats available)

Aaron Carter

William Pence

Eric Rogers

Village of Martinsville

Village Council

(4 seats available)

No candidate certified

Village of New Vienna

Village Council

(4 seats available)

Rhonda Crum

Allen Davis

Judy Havens

Jerry Keplinger

Village of Port William

Village Council

(4 seats available)

Greg Adams

Robert Collins

Gene Powers

Dan Thompson

Village of Sabina

Village Council

(4 seats available)

Abraham Arnold

Bruce Gottschalk

Peggy Sloan

Adams Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Chris Collett

Tyler Webb

Chester Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

George Arledge

Jeremy Kirby

Russell Rich

Clark Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Tony Felheim

Randy Reveal

Green Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Michael Ledford

Bryan Linkhart

Ralph Parks

Lewis Thornburg

Brandon Woodruff

Jefferson Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Dale Cochran

Joe Panetta

Liberty Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Andrew Borton

Ron Stryker

Marion Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Greg Hefner

Gary Moore

Richland Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Kenneth Fliehman

Bob Hazelbaker

Union Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Chad Custis

Fred Stern

Vernon Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Pete Myers

Daniel Speelman

Washington Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Vernon Gregory

Jon Sharp

Wayne Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Bryan Floyd

Steven Kenny

Tim Starkey

Wilson Township

Trustee

(2 seats available)

Andrew Kenney

Paul Whittington Jr.

Kyle Woodruff

Blanchester Board of Education

(3 seats available)

Kathy Gephart

Jeremy Kaehler

Mike Williams

Clinton-Massie Board of Education

(3 seats available)

Andy Avery

Jeremy Lamb

Phil Harner

East Clinton Board of Education

(3 seats available)

Robert Carey

Linda Compton

Kelli DeBold Jamison

Shane Walterhouse

Wilmington Board of Education

(3 seats available)

Marty Beaugard Sr.

Brian Shidaker

Carrie Zeigler

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Board

(1 seat available, 1-1-22)

Dennis Mount

(1 seat available, 1-1-22)

No candidate certified

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_vote-2-clip-art-2.jpg

14 issues — mostly renewals — are on ballots