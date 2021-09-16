Local slates of candidates, issues set for November election: 14 issues, 76 candidates

WILMINGTON —The petitions are certified and the slates of candidates and issues throughout Clinton County are set for the Tuesday, November 2 general election.
Voter registration deadline is October 4 at the Clinton County Board of Elections office.
Early in-person voting begins the following day, October 5, at the Board of Elections, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.
Applications for absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 general election must be received by boards of elections by noon three days before a general election). Absentee ballots, returned in person or via a method other than U.S. Mail, must be received by the boards of elections by close of polls November 2.
On election day, November 2, polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Below is the list of candidates/issues certified by the board of elections:
ISSUES
Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren/Clinton Counties
• Renewal — 1 mill for 5 years for the purpose of current expenses
Clinton County Senior Services
• Renewal & Increase — Renewal of one and five-tenths (1.5) mills and an increase of eighty-five hundredths (0.85) mills for a total of two and thirty-five hundredths (2.35) mills for the purpose of providing or maintaining senior citizens services or facilities
Clinton County Combined Health District
• Renewal – Five-tenths (0.5) mill for 5 years for the purpose of providing funds to carry out health programs including child and senior citizens, control of communicable diseases, environmental health, health education, bioterrorism response, and AIDS education
Wilmington City School District
• Renewal – Annual income tax of one (1) percent on the school district income of individuals and of estates for the purpose of providing for current expenses and general on-going permanent improvements
City of Wilmington
• Additional – 1.0 mill continuous levy for the purpose of maintaining and operating a cemetery
Blanchester-Marion Township Joint Fire District
• Renewal – 3.55 mills for five years for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other medical services
Village of Blanchester
• Renewal – 3 mills for 5 years for the purpose of parks and recreation
Clinton Highland Joint Fire District
• Renewal – 4.3 mills for five years for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other medical services
Village of Midland
• Renewal – 3 mills for 5 years for the purpose of current expenses
Village of Midland
• Renewal – 1 mill for five years for the purpose of providing and maintaining police protection
Village of Port William
• Renewal – 1.4 mills for 5 years for the purpose of current operating expenses
Chester Township
• Renewal & Increase – Renewal of four and four tenths (4.4) mills and an increase of two and five-tenths (2.5) mills for a total of six and nine tenths (6.9) mills for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services
Washington Township
• Adoption of recommended zoning plan to extend the Clinton County Rural Zoning Resolution to Washington Township
Wayne Township
• Renewal – 1.0 mill for five years for the purpose of providing and maintaining a cemetery
CANDIDATES
Clinton County Municipal Court Judge
Mike Daugherty, Republican
City of Wilmington
Treasurer
Paul Fear, Republican
President of Council
Mark McKay, Republican
Council, At-Large
(3 seats available)
Michael Allbright, Democrat
Nick Eveland, Republican
Matt Purkey, Republican
Council, 1st Ward
Jonathan McKay, Republican
Council, 2nd Ward
Michael Snarr, Democrat
Council, 3rd Ward
William Liermann, Republican
Council, 4th Ward
Bob Osborn, Republican
Village of Blanchester
Village Council
(4 seats available)
Reilly Hopkins, Republican
James Constable, Independent
William Garner, Independent
Tyler McCollister, Independent
Joshua Parks, Independent
Board of Trustees of Public Affairs
James Bowling, Republican
Village of Clarksville
Village Council
(4 seats available)
Aaron Carter
William Pence
Eric Rogers
Village of Martinsville
Village Council
(4 seats available)
No candidate certified
Village of New Vienna
Village Council
(4 seats available)
Rhonda Crum
Allen Davis
Judy Havens
Jerry Keplinger
Village of Port William
Village Council
(4 seats available)
Greg Adams
Robert Collins
Gene Powers
Dan Thompson
Village of Sabina
Village Council
(4 seats available)
Abraham Arnold
Bruce Gottschalk
Peggy Sloan
Adams Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Chris Collett
Tyler Webb
Chester Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
George Arledge
Jeremy Kirby
Russell Rich
Clark Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Tony Felheim
Randy Reveal
Green Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Michael Ledford
Bryan Linkhart
Ralph Parks
Lewis Thornburg
Brandon Woodruff
Jefferson Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Dale Cochran
Joe Panetta
Liberty Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Andrew Borton
Ron Stryker
Marion Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Greg Hefner
Gary Moore
Richland Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Kenneth Fliehman
Bob Hazelbaker
Union Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Chad Custis
Fred Stern
Vernon Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Pete Myers
Daniel Speelman
Washington Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Vernon Gregory
Jon Sharp
Wayne Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Bryan Floyd
Steven Kenny
Tim Starkey
Wilson Township
Trustee
(2 seats available)
Andrew Kenney
Paul Whittington Jr.
Kyle Woodruff
Blanchester Board of Education
(3 seats available)
Kathy Gephart
Jeremy Kaehler
Mike Williams
Clinton-Massie Board of Education
(3 seats available)
Andy Avery
Jeremy Lamb
Phil Harner
East Clinton Board of Education
(3 seats available)
Robert Carey
Linda Compton
Kelli DeBold Jamison
Shane Walterhouse
Wilmington Board of Education
(3 seats available)
Marty Beaugard Sr.
Brian Shidaker
Carrie Zeigler
Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Board
(1 seat available, 1-1-22)
Dennis Mount
(1 seat available, 1-1-22)
No candidate certified