Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 26. Follow-up. Nine previous violations have been corrected. Thank you. Critical: In the deli, there was a bag of outdated turkey (Aug. 25). All product must be discarded by expiration date. Manager discarded. Thank you.

Gnats by drain in Clicklist. Gnats by 3-sink in deli. Starbucks employees not wearing hair restraints. Employees went and put hairnets on. Thank you.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 23.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 30. Follow-up. Two previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

There are gnats flying around tea station in back of kitchen and around used grease container. In the bottom of the salad make line cooler, there is standing water. The floor beside and behind the deep fryers is dirty and has food and grease build-up. Employee in deli with facial hair cutting lunchmeat. Dishwasher in bakery not working.

•Wilmington College Sandella’s Flatbread, 256 College St., Wilmington. Aug. 30. Pesto sauce labeled Aug. 23 and other sauces dated Aug. 19. All sauces must be used within 7 days.

Under hand sink, there were spices, bottles, pesto seasoning, olive oil, and individual cups. No items can be stored under hand sink due to possible contamination.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 27.

• 73 Grill, 3669 SR 380, Wilmington. Aug. 25. Fly strip placed above clean equipment. Removed and corrected. Pico, chicken salad, etc. missing date mark. Corrected. Shelving in Continental reach-in cooler is rusty. Instapot used; only commercial certified equipment must be used in facility.

• Wilmington High/Middle School cafeteria, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington. Aug. 26. Flooring in front of cooler on high school side must be smooth and easily cleanable.

• Holmes Elementary School, 1350 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington. Aug. 26. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 30. Follow-up. Previous violations corrected. Thank you!

• Clinton County Farmers & Sportmen’s Club, 301 Batson Road, Wilmington. Sept. 1. No concerns at time of visit.

