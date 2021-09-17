Wilmington College fired up for an action-packed weekend

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College students got fired up with a pep rally and bonfire to begin homecoming and alumni weekend — as well as the grand finale of the college’s 150-year celebration — on Thursday night, with many alumni-related activities following on Friday.

On Saturday, the Alumni Welcome Tent opens at 9:30 a.m. across the street from Williams Stadium. The annual Greek Bed Races are at 10:30 a.m. at Withrow Circle, then tailgating begins at 11 a.m. in areas near the stadium.

The Family Day “Rockin’ the Mall” is planned for Collett Mall with food trucks, a rock-climbing wall, inflatable games and other family friendly attractions starting 11 a.m..

The Fightin’ Quakers-Ohio Northern football game kicks off at 3 p.m., with admission free this year. Halftime festivities include the introduction of homecoming royalty and induction of the Athletic Hall of Famers.

The entire community is invited to join students, alumni, faculty, staff and their families Saturday evening for a concert on Elm St. featuring Vinyl Countdown, following the football game at approximately at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0333.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0339.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0340.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0348.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0350.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0354.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0355.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0361.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0363.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0367.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0374.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0377.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0390.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0384-3.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal