English Club learns WC’s storied history

The English Club had its September meeting at McCoy’s Catering. President Jane Walker announced the first time that our flag was flown was in 1777. We honored our flag by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in unison.

Hostesses for the day were Connie Townsend and Nancy Bernard.

Members answered roll call by telling they like best about fall — cooler weather, anything pumpkin, and Halloween were some of the favorite replies.

Following our business meeting, Connie Townsend introduced Patricia Thomas, Quaker minister and author. She was there to tell us about the 150-year celebration of the founding of Wilmington College.

The Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) purchased this small college at a sheriff’s sale in 1870. In 1875, four students graduated.

Nancy Bernard told us that her great-great-grandfather was Alan Israel Terrell. His sister married Benjamin Trueblood, the first president of the college. He was also a professor and the college’s first treasurer.

The current campus minister is Nancy McCormick. Of special interest is the Peace Resource Center and the Quaker Heritage Center. Quakers do not use Robert’s Rules of Order; they use a “consensus” for decision-making and they are fond of listening.

Quaker beliefs can be remembered as SPICE: Simplicity; Peace; Integrity; Community; and Equality.

Patricia is an author of a mystery series. The first book is “A Pastor and the Professor.” Books were available for purchase after the program. The other two books in this series will be published at a later date.

The setting is a fictional town with a fictional college. Patricia ended her program by reading the prologue.

Members present were Donna Barnhart, Nancy Bernard, Susan Henry, Carolyn Horan, Nancy Jones, Anne Lynch, Barbara Ostermeier, Joyce Peters, Judy Sargent, Frances Sharp, Jean Singleton, Helen Starkey, Connie Townsend, Jane Walker, Avonelle Williams and Nancy Williams.

Guest speaker Patricia Thomas at the meeting of the English Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_IMG_2225.jpg Guest speaker Patricia Thomas at the meeting of the English Club. Submitted photo