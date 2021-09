Metro Housing to meet

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. It is open to the public; if you would like to be placed on the Agenda, please call Kathy Collins by 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at 937-382-5749.

Koch APSU graduate

Meghan Koch of Blanchester earned a degree from Austin Peay State University at summer commencement Aug. 6.