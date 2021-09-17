‘Talking Tombstones’: History Center sets first walking tour featuring reenactors portraying historic people interred at Sugar Grove Cemetery

If you‘re interested in volunteering for the event or portraying a select graveside character, please contact the Center as soon as possible.

If you have questions, please contact the Clinton County History Center at 937-382-4684.

WILMINGTON — Save the date: The Clinton County History Center’s first-ever “Talking Tombstones” — a live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery tour — will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m and 4-6 p.m.

Experience the personal stories of some of Clinton County’s famous and historical citizens who now lie at rest among the landscape of this beautiful “outdoor museum” called Sugar Grove Cemetery. Join the History Center for a self-guided walking tour to meet many of the people who made Clinton County what it is today.

Costumed interpreters will represent residents from the past and await you at their gravestones.

General James W. Denver and his wife, Louise, Azariah Doan, Robert Wickersham, Sarah and Daniel J. Foland, Mary E. Taylor Adams – the first local Civil War nurse — and many more, and the 48th Ohio Civil War Reenactors will be there!

Bring the entire family to enjoy this unique historical experience! Self-guided tours depart every half hour during the two time slots. Please arrive promptly 5-10 minutes prior to your ticketed time for check-in purposes. Children 10 and younger enter for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Only cemetery sections 1-3, 6 and The Grove will be highlighted in this tour. An ASL sign language interpreter will be available as needed; please notify us ahead of time if you require this service and the time slot you wish to attend.

Comfortable walking shoes are encouraged. Limited golf cart transportation or shuttle stops will be available for those with restricted mobility. Handicap parking will be inside the cemetery gates, all other parking will be located along Truesdell Street (parking map coming soon).

Pre-sale tickets are available online or for purchase at the History Center at 149 E. Locust St. from Oct. 1 to Oct. 22.

Physical tickets can be purchased at the Center weekly, Wednesday-Friday 9-11 a.m. or 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Active History Center member tickets cost $10, and non-members cost $15 for pre-sale.

Day-of-event tickets will be available onsite at the cemetery: Active History Center members cost is $15, non-members will cost $20 at the gates.

Please remember, this is the Society’s only fundraiser in two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets are non-refundable. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 24 with the same times set.

