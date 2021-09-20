Truck crash Sunday closes Wilmington Road

A Lowe’s semi truck crashed on Wilmington Road around the Clarksville Road intersection about 2:25 p.m. Sunday. The driver, Enrique Cruz, 29, of Florida, was seriously injured, but as of Monday afternoon he is expected to survive, said Trooper Pollitt of the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Cruz is cited with operating a vehicle under the influence, with drugs suspected, Pollitt said. Cruz was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown around inside the cab of the 2020 Freightliner truck. The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS responded, and Miami Valley Hospital CareFlight transported Cruz to the hospital.

