Modern Woodmen donates lunches to first responders

Modern Woodmen of America Wilmington and Clarksville Chapters provided lunch for many of the first responders of Clinton County on Friday, Sept. 10 to thank them for the great service they provide to the county.

Modern Woodmen Financial Rep, Dan Mayo, his wife, Bev, Chapter Coordinator, and two members, Vickie Gregory and Bonnie Kelly, visited four of the department offices distributing boxed lunches or certificates to personnel. The boxed lunches were provided by Sams Meats.

After picking up the lunches, they headed to Wilmington Police Department for their first stop and were greeted by Chief Ron Cravens and several officers; 55 lunches were provided to the Wilmington Police and Fire Departments.

After a short visit, they proceeded to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office to drop off 50 lunches.

From there, they proceeded to the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District to drop off gift certificates from Stephanie’s and Roscoe’s Restaurants.

The last stop was to the New Vienna Police Department to drop off gift certificates for Roscoe’s Pizza.

Dan Mayo said, “We are proud of our first responders in the county and were glad to say thank you in this way for all they do to keep us safe. We coordinated this effort close to 9/11 as a way to commemorate that fateful day in America’s history and remember the brave first responders from that tragic day. In November, we plan to make a few more rounds to cover other departments in the county.

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen, call Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445 or email Daniel.w.mayo@mwarep.org.

At the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, from left are Deputy Addison Stonewall, Sgt. Robert Gates, Vickie Gregory, MWA Financial Rep Dan Mayo, MWA Chapter Coordinator Bev Mayo, Bonnie Kelly, and Communications Officer Amy Ritt. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_CCSO.jpg At the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, from left are Deputy Addison Stonewall, Sgt. Robert Gates, Vickie Gregory, MWA Financial Rep Dan Mayo, MWA Chapter Coordinator Bev Mayo, Bonnie Kelly, and Communications Officer Amy Ritt. Submitted photos MWA Chapter Coordinator Bev Mayo with Clinton-Highland Fire District Lieutenant Dave Wiseman. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_clinton-highland.jpg MWA Chapter Coordinator Bev Mayo with Clinton-Highland Fire District Lieutenant Dave Wiseman. Submitted photos MWA Financial Rep Dan Mayo, New Vienna Police Chief Frank Sedarat and Chapter Coordinator Bev Mayo. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_new-vienna.jpg MWA Financial Rep Dan Mayo, New Vienna Police Chief Frank Sedarat and Chapter Coordinator Bev Mayo. Submitted photos Bev Mayo with good friend Deputy Tammy Maynard, Administrative Assistant. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Bev-plus-Tammy.jpg Bev Mayo with good friend Deputy Tammy Maynard, Administrative Assistant. Submitted photos From left are Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason, Bonnie Kelly, Vickie Gregory, MWA Financial Rep Dan Mayo, MWA Chapter Coordinator Bev Mayo, and Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_WFD-and-WPD.jpg From left are Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason, Bonnie Kelly, Vickie Gregory, MWA Financial Rep Dan Mayo, MWA Chapter Coordinator Bev Mayo, and Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens. Submitted photos