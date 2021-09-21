Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 16 people

WILMINGTON — A local grand jury indicted 16 people recently, including a defendant accused of domestic violence against a pregnant household member or family member.

Clayton P. Zirkle, 19, of the Pleasant Plain area, is charged in the incident with domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony (F5). On July 11 in Clinton County, he “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm” to the victim, allege the indictment papers.

The indictment further alleges Zirkle at the time of the incident knew the victim was pregnant.

Noah Randall Cox, 20, of the Milford area, is indicted on a charge of rape (F1). He allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a victim under 13 in Clinton County

He pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety (a 10 percent bond not acceptable), plus a $10,000 recognizance bond. As of Tuesday, he remains incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail unable to post bond.

Daniel C. Huff, 34, of the Cuba, Ohio area, faces six charges in his indictment. They include two counts of importuning (an F3 and an F5), two counts of gross sexual imposition (an F3 and an F4), and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (an F4 and an F5).

All his charges have the same alleged victim. According to the indictment papers, in three of the charges the alleged victim was 12 years old, while for the other three charges the victim was 13 or above.

He has pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety (a 10 percent bond not acceptable), plus a $10,000 recognizance bond.

Shawn D. Sartin, 52, of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of gross sexual imposition (F3). The alleged sexual contact dates back to 2015. The alleged victim was under 13 at the time.

He pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety (a 10 percent bond not acceptable), plus a $2,500 recognizance bond.

Kristen E. Hamilton, 44, of Wilmington, faces two OVI charges (both F4s) for an alleged incident in May 2019. Before that date, she had previously been convicted in a 20-year time period of five or more violations of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse.

The indictment papers state Hamilton had an alcohol blood test reading of 0.17. She pleaded not guilty earlier this month to both counts.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted by the same grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Everett K. Bennett III, 35, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• Steven H. Ary, 57, of Xenia, is indicted on a charge of having a weapon while under disability (F3), a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4), and a charge of possessing cocaine (F5).

• Michael T. Ferryman, 54, of Xenia, is indicted on a charge of obstructing official business (F5), and a charge of tampering with evidence (F3).

• Leah Marie Eby, 41, of the Wilmington area, is indicted on two charges of aggravated possession of a drug (an F3 and an F5), and one charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Katelynn M. Parker, 26, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3).

• Michael J. Zurface, 38, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence (F3), obstructing official business (F5), and aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Anthony S. Simich, 37, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3), and a charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Sarah M. Glover, 40, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution (F3), and a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Tonya A. Cater, 44, of Powder Spring, Georgia, is indicted on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F5).

• Cameron A. Jones, 24, of Dayton, is indicted on a charge of misuse of a credit card (F5), and a charge of grand theft (F3).

• As previously reported in the News Journal, Daniel Nathan Bailey Sr., 35, of Wilmington, is indicted on two charges of gross sexual imposition (both F3s), and two charges of assault (both M1s). The ages of the alleged victims are 4 and 5.

He has pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety (a 10 percent bond not acceptable), plus a $2,500 recognizance bond.

