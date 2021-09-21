Impaired drivers get jail, heavy fines in Clinton Co. municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between September 3 and September 17:

• Curtis Moore Jr., 40, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, O.V.I., sentenced to 455 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from September 16, 2022 to September 16, 2025, fined $3,500, assessed $270 court costs. The physical control offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Moore’s operator’s license was destroyed and he may not apply for driving privileges. Two O.V.I.-suspension charges were dismissed.

• Dustin Jacoby, 34, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from September 15, 2021 to September 15, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Jacoby must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and take part in reporting probation. ALS vacated. An O.V.I. charge and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Robert Frederickson, 57, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from September 15, 2021 to September 15, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Frederickson must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Operator’s license was ordered destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective October 15, 2021. Additional violations including left-of-center and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Abby Fox, 58, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Fox must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Jacob Vaughan, 21, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Vaughan must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-under the influence charge and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Cody St. John, 28, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. St. John must have no contact with the victim.

• Christopher Anspach, 18, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jason Harris, 39, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Harris must take part in supervised probation.

