Search continuing for next Clinton County Foundation director

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Foundation wants to let the public know that they are still accepting resumes in the search for a new Foundation Executive Director through Oct. 8, 2021.

As was mentioned previously by Board President Brad Reynolds, Jan Blohm, who has served as director for the past six years, announced earlier this summer that she will be retiring at the end of this October.

While Jan’s leadership will indeed be missed, Reynolds wants to remind the public that the board’s search committee is proceeding with identifying candidates for the position. Those who have a strong interest in Clinton County, possess superb leadership skills, and have experience in the areas of non-profit management, philanthropy and program development are encouraged to apply immediately.

Interested individuals may send their letter of interest and resume to: Clinton County Foundation, P.O. Box 831, Wilmington, OH 45177 or emailed in confidence to clintoncountyohiofoundation@gmail.com with the subject “ED Search”. To receive a copy of the position’s job description, send the request to this same email address.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Clinton-Co.-Foundation-1.jpg