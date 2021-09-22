Walk Against Animal Cruelty at WCH park

Modern Woodmen Wilmington Chapter 17199 and Washington CH Chapter 5458 will match funds up to $4,000 for the Walk Against Animal Cruelty this Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Washington Court House Eyman Park large shelter house next to the train.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society has been fighting animal cruelty and working for a better life for animals and the families who love them since 1979. They do not receive support from national organizations and rely on dedicated donors and volunteers to reach their goals.

Please come out to the walk to make your donation double this weekend!

This Society serves all of Fayette and surrounding counties. In 2020 the Fayette Regional Humane Society found forever homes for over 1,600 animals through adoption. These animals came from all over southern Ohio and every animal received veterinary care, socialization, and love. Now they all have good homes, too.

From left are Tammy Jo Vance, FRHS Animal Care Supervisor, Modern Woodmen member and FRHS Member Debra Grover with FRHS Deputy Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty. Submitted photo