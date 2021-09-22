Fire, smoke closes BMV

WILMINGTON — A late-night fire has caused the license bureau to temporarily close.

According to Lt. Rick Birt of the Wilmington Fire Department, they were called to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday on a report of smoke coming from the East Sugartree Street building.

“Once we gained entrance we saw black smoke clear down to the floor,” said Birt.

The WFD called in the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District and the Sabina Fire Department for assistance due to the smoke. The fire was extinguished easily, according to Birt. Birt expressed gratitude to them for assisting.

The origin of the fire was at the east side of the BMV from an older laminator machine. He suspects the fire started either due to a malfunction in the machine or it was left on.

A sign posted at the BMV entrance advises locals to go to the “nearest BMV” in a neighboring county for anything needing to be done. The office here is closed until further notice.

A sign posted outside the BMV. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_BMVfire.jpg A sign posted outside the BMV. Submitted photo

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.