More sentenced in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who plead guilty or were found guilty between September 3 and September 17:

• Netana Geans, 18, of Cincinnati, going 109 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Geans.

• Kumando Charles, 49, of West Chester, going 102 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Charles.

• Saif Hanieh, 18, of West Chester, going 102 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hanieh.

• James Starnes, 19, of Wilmington, going 99 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Starnes.

• Sean Wittenbach, 25, of Layton, Utah, going 98 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $240. The case was waived by Wittenbach.

• Austin Stands, 23, of Beavercreek, going 94 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Stands.

• Patrick Rourke, 19, of Chillicothe, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Rourke.

• Vincent Kiphart IV, 46, of Lancaster, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The cast was waived by Kiphart.

• Gary Laymon, 19, of Washington Court House, going 93 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Laymon.

• Reanna Duncan, 19, of Waynesville, going 93 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Whitney Quillen, 24, of Dayton, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Quillen.

• Tiffany Henson, 29, of Dillsboro, Indiana, going 91 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Henson.

• Ethan Crittenden, 19, of Fairfield, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Crittenden.

• Haydn Sutherland, 21, of Waynesville, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Sutherland.

• Steven Perdue, 42, misuse of 9-1-1, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Perdue must have no contact with the incident location and complete eight hours of community service.

• Michael Mountjoy, 56, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. Mountjoy must not consume any beer for 30 days and complete 16 hours of community service.

• Joanie Scalf, 36, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jan Talbott, 37, of Midland, animal cruelty, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Samantha Leggett, 24, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Leggett.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

