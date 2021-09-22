Exhibit features Wilmington College activist Larry Gara

The exhibit includes a video recording that features Larry Gara and his wife Lenna Mae when they were interviewed on a Cincinnati public television program. Watching the program in the foreground are Ruth and Neil Snarr.

As you arrive at the Quaker Heritage Center exhibit, you enter a prison cell constructed for the exhibit about Larry Gara. A sign there asks exhibit visitors whether there’s a cause they would be willing to go to prison for.

An exhibit about longtime Wilmington College history professor Larry Gara opened Tuesday at the Quaker Heritage Center located in Boyd Cultural Arts Center on the college campus. An anti-war activist who also was dedicated to nonviolent social change, Gara taught at WC from 1962 to 2002. He remained a Wilmington resident until his death in 2019. The exhibit runs through Dec. 14, and is available for public viewing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilmington College currently requires masks inside its facilities.