Thank you for the hurricane relief donations!

The Wilmington News Journal and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce partnered to serve as a local collection point for donations for Hurricane Ida victims, and our public responded in a big way with these many donated items. All the items are being delivered to Matthew 25 Ministries in Cincinnati.
The Wilmington News Journal and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce partnered to serve as a local collection point for donations for Hurricane Ida victims, and our public responded in a big way with these many donated items. All the items are being delivered to Matthew 25 Ministries in Cincinnati.