Wilmington City Schools focusing on 3 building blocks

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Schools’ (WCS) District is in the first year of a three-year focused plan that includes three main components for providing a quality education experience for all students.

Those three components are: Standards-Based Instruction, Literacy, and Climate. Each component includes specific goals, actionable steps, and goals for the next three years that will result in quality instruction in a positive learning environment, stated a media release from WCS.

The District Leadership Team (DLT) — which includes staff from across the district — invested time last school year analyzing multiple layers of data and conducting a root cause analysis to help create the three-year focused plan.

The process was facilitated by Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nikki Quallen and Director of Pupil Services Natalie Harmeling.

The plan was reviewed in each Building Leadership Team throughout the summer, and rolled out to the district to kick off the school year.

The DLT met after school this week and continues to meet monthly to review the implementation of the plan and identify the needs of the schools.

Sixth-grade English Language Arts teacher Hillary Battrell shared that when discussing the plan, “I am most looking forward to narrowing our focus in our new three-year plan. Concentrating on literacy, standards-based instruction, and [school] climate incorporates both academic and social emotional goals, infusing intention and depth to the work we have already been doing. I am excited to see all the great opportunities the next three years will bring!”

WHS teacher Sheena Henry, when asked what she enjoys most about serving on the Wilmington’s District Leadership Team, said, “I enjoy the opportunity to collaborate and learn from my colleagues during DLT. Our focus of doing what is best for students and staff helps me grow as a professional and has a direct impact on what happens in our classroom.”

Wilmington Middle School teachers Hillary Battrell and Sondra Gilbert are involved in a three-year focused plan at the school district. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_gilbert_c.jpg Wilmington Middle School teachers Hillary Battrell and Sondra Gilbert are involved in a three-year focused plan at the school district. Submitted photos From left are Wilmington High School art teacher Sheena Henry and restorative coordinator Justin Goodman. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_goodman_c.jpg From left are Wilmington High School art teacher Sheena Henry and restorative coordinator Justin Goodman. Submitted photos

