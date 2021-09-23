Boosting commerce & local champions

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — The annual meeting of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce featured keynote speaker Steve Stivers, who is the CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, plus the 2021 C4 (Clinton County Community Champions) Awards ceremony.

Stivers, who represented Clinton County in the U.S. Congress before he became the head of the state chamber, mentioned that the Ohio Supreme Court presently is closely divided between “pro-business” and “anti-business” justices. Keeping the Ohio Supreme Court pro-business is something to focus on, said Stivers.

While the 2021 “Clinton County Community Champions” Award recipients were publicly announced in print and online earlier this month, they were recognized at the chamber’s annual luncheon on Wednesday and presented a custom-designed award sculpture created by Champion Bridge Company, a longtime Wilmington business.

The 2021 Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are Chair Noah Dell, Vice Chair Jake DeHart, Treasurer Sonja Godfrey, Secretary Audrey Wagstaff, Mark Bush, Nicole Custis, Mike Homan, Elizabeth Huber, Jonathan McKay, Sarah Pennington, Larry Roberts Jr., Marc Sodini and Bekah Wall.

The 2021 C4 Award honorees in the business category are Brian Larrick, Clinton Becker, and Ken and Tara Lydy.

The honorees in the citizen category are Dr. Chad McKay, Harry Brumbaugh, Karen Long, and Nancy Rudduck.

Honorees in the education category are Jim Marsh (posthumous award), Sigma Alpha-Gamma Alpha Chapter, and the Wilmington City Schools Food Service Department.

The award recipients in the healthcare category are Council on Aging, Dr. Jody Gundler, and Pam Walker-Bauer.

Award recipients in the nonprofit category are Darcy Reynolds of Main Street Wilmington, Lois Hock of Kids & Company, and Timothy Larrick of The Murphy Theatre.

And the 2021 C4 Award honorees in the youth category are Jenna Norman, Jocelyn Engel, and WHS – GSA.

The mission statement of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is threefold: Promote business through collaboration and communication; enhance economic and community development; and serve as a catalyst for improving the overall quality of life in the community and region.

Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, welcomes those to the chamber’s annual meeting. Locals were honored with the Clinton County Community Champions Awards at the Roberts Convention Centre. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0037-2.jpg Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, welcomes those to the chamber’s annual meeting. Locals were honored with the Clinton County Community Champions Awards at the Roberts Convention Centre. John Hamilton | News Journal Ohio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Stivers was the guest speaker at the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0075.jpg Ohio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Stivers was the guest speaker at the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Wednesday. John Hamilton | News Journal Ken, left, and Tara Lydy, owners of Papsy’s Place in Wilmington, were one of three recipients of the Chamber’s C4 Awards in the business category. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0108.jpg Ken, left, and Tara Lydy, owners of Papsy’s Place in Wilmington, were one of three recipients of the Chamber’s C4 Awards in the business category. John Hamilton | News Journal Blanchester’s Harry Brumbaugh is one of four recipients of the Chamber’s C4 Award in the citizen category. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0128.jpg Blanchester’s Harry Brumbaugh is one of four recipients of the Chamber’s C4 Award in the citizen category. John Hamilton | News Journal Dr. Jody Gundler of the Laurels of Blanchester was one of three recipients of the Chamber’s C4 Award in the healthcare category. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0176.jpg Dr. Jody Gundler of the Laurels of Blanchester was one of three recipients of the Chamber’s C4 Award in the healthcare category. John Hamilton | News Journal Wilmington student Jocelyn Engel was one of three recipients of the Chamber’s C4 Award in the youth category. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_DSC_0192-6.jpg Wilmington student Jocelyn Engel was one of three recipients of the Chamber’s C4 Award in the youth category. John Hamilton | News Journal

Annual luncheon features Stivers, honorees