Clinton County Sheriff’s Office incident reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Wilmington-area man for alleged improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle and failure to comply at 6:40 p.m. September 14. According to the report, deputies received a call about the suspect leaving his residence on State Route 134 South “making suicidal comments with a loaded gun.” The suspect’s wife advised she saw the weapon and stated the suspect had been drinking and possibly on drugs. A vehicle pursuit was engaged with the suspect which resulted in his losing control and wrecking into a field on State Route 73 South at Leeka Road. The suspect surrendered. A loaded pistol was located in the back of the suspect’s pants, according to the report. Alcohol and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

• At 11 p.m. September 12, a 69-year-old Wilmington-area man reported his trailer was stolen from the driveway of his residence on U.S. 68 North. According to the report, the trailer was later recovered. A 32-year-old man is listed as a suspect.

• At 1:11 p.m. September 15, a used car lot in Sabina/Wayne Township reported five catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles. The report lists the total value as $25,000. No further details were listed.

• At 8:30 a.m. September 15, a 44-year-old Wilmington-area woman reported she was being harassed on social media. The report indicates the suspect is known to the victim. No further details were listed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

